Striker to undergo medical

Striker Chris Wood will undergo a medical tomorrow, as he closes on a record move to Burnley.

The New Zealand captain pulled out of Leeds United's game at Sunderland tonight, with a switch to Turf Moor, worth £15m plus add ons, imminent.

He said in a statement: "Due to strong interest from a Premier League team, the ongoing discussions with the club, and given it has always been my ambition to play at the highest level, I don't feel it is right that I play today.

I wish the team all the best and hope the lads can pick up the three points."

Clarets boss Sean Dyche would not be drawn after the 1-0 defeat at home to Wood's former club West Brom: "I chose to not look at other players in the public arena, I prefer to keep our business private so that's how it sits for me."

But the 25-year-old is expected to be unveiled early next week, and is in line for a debut in the Carabao Cup clash at Blackburn Rovers, having not appeared for Leeds in their first round win over Port Vale.