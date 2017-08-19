Striker to undergo medical

Striker Chris Wood will undergo a medical tomorrow, as he closes on a record move to Burnley.
The New Zealand captain pulled out of Leeds United's game at Sunderland tonight, with a switch to Turf Moor, worth £15m plus add ons, imminent.
He said in a statement: "Due to strong interest from a Premier League team, the ongoing discussions with the club, and given it has always been my ambition to play at the highest level, I don't feel it is right that I play today.
I wish the team all the best and hope the lads can pick up the three points."
Clarets boss Sean Dyche would not be drawn after the 1-0 defeat at home to Wood's former club West Brom: "I chose to not look at other players in the public arena, I prefer to keep our business private so that's how it sits for me."
But the 25-year-old is expected to be unveiled early next week, and is in line for a debut in the Carabao Cup clash at Blackburn Rovers, having not appeared for Leeds in their first round win over Port Vale.
Almost Done!
Registering with Pendle Today means you're ok with our terms and conditions.