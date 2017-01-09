Tark hopes to get more game time for Clarets

James Tarkowski can see the positives in the Clarets taking their FA Cup third round tie against Sunderland to a replay.

The 24-year-old defender, who is nearing his 12-month anniversary since making his move to Turf Moor, made only his fourth start for the club in the clash against the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light and has identified next week’s replay as a chance to get more minutes under his belt.

Following the 0-0 draw, the former Brentford man said: “We’re still in the draw. I think for both teams the Premier League is the most important, but you still want to do well in the cup.

“There were a few changes today but some of the lads needed minutes, especially myself, so it was good to get out there and play.

“I’d much rather have had the win but a replay is a good chance for me to get some more minutes under my belt if the gaffer picks me again.

“It’s not ideal, I think both teams want to concentrate on the league, but the cup can be important to build confidence and get lads out there who need minutes. So we look forward to the replay.”

Tarkowski went closest to deciding the tie when hitting the post with a header from Steven Defour’s corner in the second half.

The away side shaded the fixture and deserved more on the balance of play, with Sam Vokes and Ashley Barnes also going close to scoring.

“First half they maybe had the better of it without creating too much, just a few long range shots, and then second half we’ve hit the post, Barnesy had a good effort, we’ve had the better of it,” he said.

“It was a good performance, especially defensively, away from home we’ve not got the results we’ve wanted this season so we can build on that for the future.”