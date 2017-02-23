Tarkowski: Focus on staying up after Cup disappointment

James Tarkowski was reluctant to entertain suggestions that Burnley were set to take on the most crucial part of their season in the Premier League.

But the 24-year-old did accept that it was vital for the Clarets to take points off the clubs below them in the table.

Sean Dyche’s side head in to a succession of away games against Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday, holding a 10-point advantage over the Tigers.

Asked whether the next four fixtures away from Turf Moor could prove to be the defining point of the campaign, the former Brentford man said: “Possibly, but I think every stage in this league is big.

“You want to beat every team that you play against, whether that be somebody at the top of the league or somebody down at the bottom end. We need to beat everyone to get the points that we need.

“We play a few teams down there who we could do with beating and taking points off.

“We’ll look forward to the next game and hopefully get the three points that we could really do with.

“We’ve not really got our just rewards from some of the performances away from home recently but we’re looking to win in every game that we go in to. That’ll be the same next week.”

Victory in Humberside would be the ideal tonic for Burnley following their shock exit in the FA Cup against non-league Lincoln City at the weekend.

However, despite the disappointment, Tarkowski declared that the squad can now focus all of their efforts on the league.

“That’s probably the silver lining - we can put everything in to the Premier League now,” he said. “

It’s been a good season so far but we’ve not reached our target yet so we’ve got to keep working towards that.

“It’s the biggest part of any footballer’s dream to go and play at Wembley. I’m disappointed not to get there but we’ve got to concentrate on the league now. “We’ve got a few big weeks ahead against some teams that we could really do with beating. We’ll look forward to them and move on from there.”