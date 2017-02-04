The sky's the limit for Burnley says midfielder George Boyd

George Boyd suggested that the sky is the limit for the Clarets following a deadline day that saw the club smash its transfer record again as they beat the Premier League champions.

The winger feels that big things beckon for Burnley, with developments on and off the pitch providing plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

George Boyd scoring against Bournemouth at Turf Moor

With Sean Dyche's side 10th in the top flight and a £10.6m transformation of the Barnfield Training Centre close to completion, Boyd said: "It can go anywhere it wants. There's a new training ground, you can see the calibre of player that we're attracting at the minute, we're on a good cup run. It's been a great season.

"It still has the same feel about it but off the field (as two years ago), with the money you get from the Premier League, it brings success. It's great that we're breaking the transfer record because it shows how well the club is going.

"It just shows how far the club has come. The fact that we're 10th in the league is brilliant for us and we're full of confidence at the minute. We've got a new training ground, making record signings, it's a club going places."

Boyd has identified a marker of 40 points to secure safety this season and the 31-year-old feels that they'll close in on that tally in their forthcoming run of away games.

After the fixture at Vicarage Road, where the Clarets take on Watford, they travel to Hull City, Swansea City and Sunderland in the coming weeks.

Asked about the club's away form, Boyd said: "It doesn't matter at the minute because we're 10th in the league but we obviously want to win away from home. I think performances lately show that it's only a matter of time before we do that.

"We don't really think about it. We go in to every game the same. We've played a lot of the big teams away from home which hasn't helped us but we're playing teams in and around us now which we'd like to pick up points from.

"You'll see in the next four or five games when we play teams around us we'll start getting points from them.

"It's always 40 points (for safety) and until we get to that we can't really say that we're safe. We'll just keep going and plodding along."