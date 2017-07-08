There's more to come from Charlie - Clarets boss Dyche

Turf Moor chief Sean Dyche spoke very highly of his first signing of the summer after Charlie Taylor joined on a four-year deal from Leeds United.

The Burnley boss feels that the 23-year-old, who made more than 100 appearances for the Whites, is a player with great potential who can progress with the Clarets.

After Taylor crossed the Pennines to team up with the squad for the first day of pre-season, Dyche said: “I still think there’s more to come from Charlie. I still think there’s a lot of growth and a lot of potential in him.

“I think for a player at the younger end of the market he’s played quite a lot of football and done a good job overall at Leeds.

“It was hard for him last season in a team that were flying, then fell away a little bit. He had a lot going on, whether he was staying or moving, but I’m pleased to say that I think he’s a signing that can grow and progress here.”

The left back will provide competition for Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward and may get his first chance to impress when the Clarets take on Shamrock Rovers at the Tallaght Stadium on Friday.

“Certainly over the last two seasons, that competition has really ramped up in all areas," said Dyche.

“The full back positions are always important and we like that competition around the group. It’s fair to say there’s a nice balance at full back now.

“Wardy has done ever so well, but now there’s some competition for him now, so we’ve some good competition in that area.”