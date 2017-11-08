Ticket news: Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley

Tickets for the game at The Amex Stadium, on Saturday, December 16, will go on sale to supporters from Saturday, November 18, as follows:

Brighton and Hove Albion v Burnley

Saturday, 16 December 2017

Kick Off – 3pm

Tickets

Adults - £30.00

Under 21 – £23

Under 18 – £15.00

Over 65 - £23.00

Loyalty Points Schedule

Season Ticket Holders with 5000pts

Online only – 18th November 2017 at 5pm

Ticket Office – 20th November 2017 at 9:15am

Season Ticket Holders with 3000pts

Online only – 20th November 2017 at 5pm

Ticket Office – 21st November 2017 at 9:15am

Season Ticket Holders

Online only – 21st November 2017 at 5pm

Ticket Office – 22nd November 2017 at 9:15am

General Sale

Online only – 26th November 2017 at 4pm

Ticket office – 27th November 2017 at 9:15am

Ticket Sales

The methods of sale are ONLINE, In Person or by Postal Application.

The final day for posting is 13th December at 2pm. We will not post any tickets after this date.

There will be no Telephone sales for this game.

Important information regarding online sales for this fixture

The tickets are to be collected from the Ticket Office at Burnley Football Club if you select “Collect” as the fulfilment option for this fixture.