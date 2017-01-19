Ticket news: Burnley v Bristol City

Tickets for the Burnley v Bristol City, Emirates FA Cup 4th Round tie at Turf Moor will go on sale on Friday, 20th January, at 1pm

All home areas at Turf Moor will be open for this game with prices set below.

Ticket Prices

Adults: £10

Concessions: £5 (Under 18, Over 65)

Tickets can be purchased online from www.claretsstore.com, from the Turf Moor Ticket Office, or by calling 0871 221 1914 (Option 1)

Season Ticket Holder Reserved Seats

If you are a 2016/17 season ticket holder your seat will be held on reserve for you until Monday, Jan 23rd at 9am.

Your own seat and any linked 'friends and family' (who are also season ticket holders) will automatically be added to your basket the next time you log on to www.claretsstore.com.

If you purchase your reserved season ticket holder seat before 9am Monday, 23rd January at 9am, the ticket will be automatically uploaded to your TeamCard (please remember to bring this with you on the day of the match so you can gain access to the stadium).

Any cup ticket purchases made after Monday 23rd January, at 9am will be given a paper tickets (purchases after this time WILL NOT be uploaded to TeamCards)

NB: If you have not purchased your reserved seat/s by this time they will become unreserved and will be available to the rest of the supporter base.

Non-Reserved Seats

All seats not on reserve for season ticket holders will be available for purchase from Friday 20th January at 1pm.

From Monday 23rd January at 9am, any season ticket holder reserved seats which have not been purchased, will be made available for general sale

For details on the Ticket Office Opening Times please click here

Alternatively purchase tickets at any time from www.claretsstore.com