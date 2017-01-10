Ticket News: Burnley v Sunderland: FA Cup Replay

Burnley Football Club have today confirmed seating details for the Emirates FA Cup third round replay v Sunderland.

This game will take place at Turf Moor on Tuesday, January 17, (7.45pm KO).

All home areas will be open for this fixture, with tickets going on sale from 11am today.

Season ticket holders are able to claim their own seats, which will be placed on reserve until close of business on Thursday, 12thJanuary. All unsold seats will then be released for general sale.

Non-season ticket holders can still book unreserved seats immediately.

Prices are as follows:

Adults: £10

Over 65’s: £5

Under 18’s: £5

Tickets are available online, in person at the ticket office and by telephoning 0871 221 1914 (opt 1).