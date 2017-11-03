Town are stunned by struggling Burscough

After an impressive draw at high-flying Runcorn Linnets on Saturday, Barnoldswick Town suffered a 4-1 defeat at bottom side Burscough on Tuesday night.

After the much-improved form of late, Town felt they had turned a corner, and were expected to put in a good show against winless Burscough.

Town enjoyed a positive opening 10 minutes, as they piled the pressure on the Burscough defence.

They could and should have scored at least twice, but wayward shooting let them down badly.

Town then fell away in what can only be described as a very poor performance for the rest of the match, being continually overrun in midfield.

Peter Henerty gave Burscough the lead midway through the second half, and made it 4-0 nine minutes from time, sandwiching a brace from Terry Cummings in the 48th and 75th minutes.

Burscough’s keeper Joshua Samberg was virtually redundant for the whole of the second half, beaten after 51 minutes by an Andrew Hill free kick that crashed off his crossbar and six inches the wrong side of the line, and scrambled to safety.

Town’s consolation goal was scored in the 89th minute by Zack Dale, via Burscough’s Alexander Parkes.

On Saturday, it took a masterclass from Linnets keeper Matt Holmes to prevent Barnoldswick heading home with a win.

Linnets took the lead on the half-hour mark in slightly fortunate fashion. Danny O’Brien’s in-swinging corner kick caught the wind perfectly and curled into the top corner of the net.

A good spell followed for the hosts, as Paul Shanley hit the post.

But in the second half, Holmes was in inspired form for the hosts as Barlick poured forward.

Town finally levelled on 73 minutes Andrew Hill from the spot, despite Holmes guessing the right way.

Town host Barnoldswick Town v 1874 Northwich tomorrow.

In the East Lancashire League Second Division, Town beat Peel Park 5-1, with goals from Bailey Coates, skipper Aidan McCusker, Teal Amos (2) and Jonny Davis, in what was a comprehensive and well deserved win for the young Barnoldswick team.