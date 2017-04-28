Town boss eyes silverware

Barnoldswick Town face what could be the biggest game in the club’s history on Tuesday night.

Town face City of Liverpool in the Macron Cup Final at Fleetwood Town’s Highbury Stadium (kick-off 7-45 p.m.), and boss Danny Craig is determined to go all the way.

“It’s massive for the club,” he said. “There are loads of people behind the scenes that work hard and they deserve this. The players deserve to be in a cup final.

“It’s a massive achievement to get there, but we’re one game away from winning it so we don’t want to stop now. We want to go out and win it now.

“It would be great to get some silverware. We just need to go one step further now and try to put in our best performance at a fantastic facility.

“It’s a great opportunity for the players and it’ll be a moment for them to remember.”

Town won 3-2 at Hanley Town on Saturday, before a 7-2 win at home to Runcorn Town on Monday night. A 2-o defeat against Barnton followed on Tuesday night, with the league programme finally ending with Thursday night’s game with AFC Liverpool and Satuday’s home game with Winsford United.