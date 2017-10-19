Town up to 10th after impressive away wins

Resurgent Barnoldswick Town picked up two wins on the road over the week.

On Saturday, Town triumphed 3-2 at Barnton, before a goal in each half saw off West Didsbury and Chorlton 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Matthew Cavanagh, Chris Smith and Shaun Airey challenge for the ball

At West Didsbury, Town took a seventh-minute lead when Matthew Cavanagh glanced a free kick inside the far post, out of the reach of keeper Aaron Ashley.

Town completely restricted the hosts’ threat, limiting them to corners and long throws, and they sealed the wiin eight minutes from time when Andrew Hill curled in a magnificent free kick.

At Barnton, Town’s first goal came on 15 minutes, as Zack Dale drilled the ball across goal and keeper Rob Cooke palmed the ball into his own net.

In the second half, Town conceded a penalty within two minutes of the restart, Chris Smith sending Connor King the wrong way.

Matthew Cavanagh scores Town's second goal against Barnton

And on 56 minutes as Ryan Malone curled a delightful shot into the far corner.

Cavanagh equalised with a fine shot from a cross, and with eight minutes left. Dale rounded the keeper and lifted his shot over defender Niall Ford on the line to win it.

Town host Abbey Hey on Saturday, and Tadcaster Albion in the West Riding County Cup on Tuesday.