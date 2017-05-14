Trawden Tree do the double

Two goals from Ben Gorman and a penalty converted by Tom Swindells gave Trawden Tree the three points needed to clinch the Premier Division title for the fifth successive season and secure the league and cup double.

Their opponents were previous leaders Sacred Heart who themselves won the title for three consecutive seasons prior to Trawden’s dominance.

Adam Crew scored five times while Josh Hind and Andy Husband were also on target as Wood Electrical defeated Baltic FC 7-2 to complete a highly successful season six points clear at the top of the First Division.

Wood Electrical return to the Premier Division after two seasons in the second tier.

The final match in this season’s Second Division saw Pendle Blues Athletic draw 3-3 with Pendle Blues.

A hat-trick from Cameron Yates and goals from Danny Carter and Jordan Balmbra helped Lifestyle Fitness win the David Holmes Trophy following a 5-2 win against Barnoldswick Barons.

The final of the Billy Clegg Cup proved to be a close and exciting affair as a 65th minute goal from Lee Jackson sealed victory for AFC Shooters against third tier Polonia Hills.

The Peter Shaw Trophy final between Crown FC and Baltic FC will be held at the XLCR stadium, home of Colne FC, on Friday with kick off at 7 p.m.