Turf clash with Newcastle United moved for TV

Burnley’s Premier league game at home to Newcastle United has been moved for live television coverage.

The Turf Moor clash, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 28, will now take place on Monday, October 30, with an 8pm kick off.

The game will be screened live on Sky Sports.

The only other Burnley game rescheduled in the new fixture amendments is the previously announced home game against Arsenal, which moves from Saturday, November 25 to Sunday, November 26 (2pm KO).

This is due to the Gunners participation in the Europa League the preceding Thursday. This game is not televised.