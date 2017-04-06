Vokes is craving away win

Sam Vokes has applauded Burnley’s home form after a 10th Premier League win at Turf Moor took them a step closer to survival.

But the striker is eager to get that first away triumph of the campaign to further enhance their hopes of retaining their top flight status.

The Clarets accumulated a 32nd point on home soil with victory over Stoke City midweek, just one point shy of their combined points total from the 2014/15 term.

George Boyd’s goal just before the hour proved the difference as Burnley widened the gap from the clubs occupying the relegation spots.

“It’s massive,” he said. “Our home form this year has been huge for us. We set out at the start of the year saying that we wanted to make it a fortress for us and that’s something that we’ve done.

“There are still some massive games left for us here but tonight is another example of what we’re about.

“With seven games to go that’s massive for us. We’re going to look to build on what we did that year by staying up.

“It’s been brilliant at home for us. Obviously our away form has been publicised and that’s something that we need to improve on but if we can get the wins here it allows us to get those points.”

It has, however, been a different story on their travels. Sean Dyche’s side have drawn just three games from 15 played, the second worst record in the country in the top four tiers, but the Welshman is determined to improve on that statistic when they face Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

“That’s our next step, that away win,” he said. “We’ve looked better on the road recently but it’s about turning those performances in to results. Saturday would be a great game to do that.

“It’s another big one. We needed this result tonight to give us the confidence to go in to Saturday. It would be nice to go up there and claim some more points.

“It will be a tough place to go but, with that said, anywhere in the Premier League is tough to go away from home. It’s a game where we want to go and get that first win.”

Meanwhile, Vokes is hopeful of keeping his place for the trip to Teesside after being recalled to the starting XI midweek.

He said: “There is a lot of competition and Dre and Barnesy have been doing well so it was nice to get the shout.

“Obviously when I get the shout it’s all about working hard and trying to keep that place. There’s lots of competition and it’s a squad thing to try and see this job out.

“It’s important that we do that because in the six years or so that I’ve been here it’s probably the strongest squad that we’ve had.”