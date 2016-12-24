Ward: We can be too honest

Clarets defender Stephen Ward accepts Burnley could be cuter in games, after suffering a number of injustices so far this season.

But the Republic of Ireland international admits the poor challenge from Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko, which several observers felt warranted a red card, was something of a blur.

I wasn’t injured, so you just get on with it Stephen Ward

The France star caught Ward late and high at White Hart Lane, but was only booked, and, from the subsequent Burnley free kick, Spurs broke, and Sissoko laid on the winning goal for Danny Rose.

The incident disappointed boss Sean Dyche, but Ward said: “I can’t remember much to be honest, though it was late.

“At the time I didn’t think it was as bad as it was, but it’s just one of those things.

“I wasn’t injured, so you just get on with it.

“He didn’t catch me too much, but it was high.

“When I was on the ground, I could see the referee brandishing a yellow card, so I knew it wasn’t going to be a sending off, and it was just one of those things.”

Burnley don’t have a tendancy to milk that sort of situation, unlike others at this level, and Ward added: “Maybe we are too honest, maybe we sometimes need to be a bit more clever, but it was only really after when I saw it back I realised it was a higher challenge than I first thought.

“These things happen, I was more focused on us trying to win the game really.”

Ward hopes to bounce back on Boxing Day at Turf Moor, where Burnley have claimed 16 of their 17 points, against Middlesbrough: “It’s going to be a big game obviously, we know our home form has been good, and we need to make sure we keep that going because that could be vital.

“They were a good side last season and to finish above them and win the league was an outstanding achievement.

“I suppose people will be calling it a so-called six-pointer. But we just take each game at it comes and we need to make sure we do well over the Christmas period.”