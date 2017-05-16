We can’t stand still - Dyche

Sean Dyche is determined to add depth and quality to his squad over the summer, as he looks to build on the superb achievement of Premier League survival.

The Clarets have scarcely flirted with a relation battle, but mathematically secured their top flight status after Hull City were beaten at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

And Dyche doesn’t intend to stand back and admire the work of himself, his staff and players, with the challenge now to build on this success and try and establish Burnley at this level.

He has built a squad with a good balance of youth and experience, and there is competition - in recent weeks, there has been around £30m-worth of talent on the bench, with the likes of record signing Robbie Brady, Steven Defour, Andre Gray and Johann Berg Gudmundsson all in reserve.

He said after the final away game of the season, the 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday: “There’s more to come, but we do need to add to it.

“We need to add for in-house competition and quality reasons to keep it moving forward, and its going to be a big challenge.

“Everyone talks about having money, it’s not about that, everyone’s got that in the Premier League - some more than others - but it’s about situations arising where the club are willing to go ‘alright, this is where we can go to without ruining the club’.

“So it’s a very delicate balance, the idea of recruitment in the Premier League.”

He added: “The idea of recruitment and working in the market is an on-going thing, it’s not a stop and start moment.

“We’re not in a position where we will be market leaders cherry-picking players, so we have to keep all our lines of communication open, we have to keep open-minded and look at the market, and see what’s going on.

“It’s about keeping your ear to the ground, keeping your scouts working, keep ourselves working and see what we can do.”

Burnley do have a state of the art training facility which could help sweeten the deal with any potential signings as well: “You can only hope players will be impressed by the fact the club has moved a long way.

“I’d be amazed if anyone wasn’t at least part impressed by our training facilities and I think the club has a bit more kudos about it.”