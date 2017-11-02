We can’t switch off now – Dyche

Burnley go to Southampton on Saturday sitting seventh in the Premier League, three points and three places above the Saints.

But, despite having got off to a superb start to the campaign, having retained their top-flight status last season, boss Sean Dyche insists the Clarets are certainly not established at this level yet.

Dyche became the first manager to keep Burnley in the Premier League last term, at the third attempt for the club, as the Clarets earned back to back top-flight seasons for the first time since the mid-1970s.

Asked whether his side can do more than just survive this season, Dyche stated: “People talk about this idea of being a recognised Premier League club – we’re not a recognised Premier League club yet.

“You have to earn that, that takes some doing.

“It’s not a couple of seasons.

“There’s no number on it, but you have to deliver constantly, season after season.

“We are earning respect, a side that feels like it can do what the Premier League needs, but there’s still work to be done.

“It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, we’ve made a good start but there’s a long race to go.”

Burnley climbed to seventh after beating Newcastle United 1-0 at Turf Moor on Monday night, as Dyche celebrated five years at the helm.

And he won’t relax after a hugely positive opening 10 games, in which his side have claimed 16 points, losing only twice: “We continue to work hard to progress – myself, my staff and the team.

“There’s not a lay-off period, where we think everything will be alright, it just doesn’t work like that in football.

“Sometimes you get in flow periods – we’ve had it, more so in the Championship, when you’re flowing and it’s more about maintenance.

“In the Premier League it’s more detailed.

“We’re not the market leaders, we have to earn the right for everything we get.

“I’ve been really pleased with the constant mentality of continuing to move forward, it’s important for me and the staff.”

Burnley beat the Magpies without record signing and top scorer Chris Wood, who wasn’t risked with the hamstring injury he suffered at leaders Manchester City.

But Dyche expects he will have a chance of returning at St Mary’s, ahead of captaining New Zealand in their World Cup play-off ties with Peru a week tomorrow at the Westpac Stadium, Wellington, and the Estadio Nacional, Lima on Wednesday, November 15th.

Dyche said: “Chris was close, it was a joint call, between ourselves, the medical team and myself.

“He’s on the grass, moving well, but you almost want them overfit after an injury, so you have real strength in the injury.

“I think he’s got a stronger, not definite, but a very strong chance for the weekend.”

Midfielder Steven Defour was replaced by Ashley Westwood after 76 minutes on Monday, and Dyche explained: “Steven came off with a minor groin, but he came over and told me early, so hopefully we got him off before that’s too serious.”

Boyhood Saints fan Sam Vokes returned to the bench after a muscle strain.