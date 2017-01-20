What a difference a year makes - Andre

A lot has changed since the Clarets were last at the Emirates and boyhood Arsenal fan Andre Gray is thankful for everything that has happened.

Sean Dyche’s side were third in the Championship when they travelled to the country’s capital to face the Gunners in the FA Cup 12 months ago having just turned their league form around.

Burnley went on to complete a 23-game unbeaten run to secure the title and now, with six wins from seven games at Turf Moor, they’re up to 10th in the Premier League.

Goals from Calum Chambers and Alexis Sanchez knocked the Clarets out of the competition that day with Sam Vokes responding for the visitors.

“It’s scary,” he said. “That was a year ago when we played them last and we did quite well then. We were unfortunate not to get something from the game.

“We’ll go there with a lot more confidence than we did last year so we’re in for a good game.

“A lot has changed. We’ve become better, we’ve gone on an incredible unbeaten run after that and we got promoted.

“Now we’re 10th in the Premier League so I’m sure they’ll be wary for us.”

Gray added: “It’s another game. I’ve played there before so it’s not like it was last time when it was my first time being there. This time I’m sure I’ll be a lot more relaxed.

“I want to try and keep scoring and as a team we’ll be trying to get some away results now.

“Whether it’s me scoring or somebody else, as long as we get a result that’s the main thing.”

The striker, inspired by ‘The Invincibles’, who survived the 2003/04 campaign without a defeat, believes that a collection of his team-mates, who have been on the periphery in recent weeks, may have forced themselves in to Dyche’s thinking for the game against Arsene Wenger’s men following the performance against Sunderland midweek.

After the Burnley boss made seven changes for the third round replay, Gray, who replaced Michael Kightly in the second half at Turf Moor, said: “It proves a lot and it shows the depth that we’ve got and that’s with a few injuries as well.

“All the boys are ready to come in if needed.

“It shows the confidence that we’ve got now, especially at home, and it was a game where we were able to go out and express ourselves.

“We’ve got a lot of players who can come in and play. We’ve got a lot of players who want to play and need to play as well.

“It’s good that we’re able to change it and that we’ve got the depth to do that. Cup games are great for us and it would be good to go on a cup run as well as staying up.”