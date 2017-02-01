Wideman Robbie hoping to repay Dyche’s faith in him

Robbie Brady is hoping to repay Sean Dyche’s faith after arriving for a club record £13m on deadline day.

Brady was unveiled at half-time of Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Premier League champions Leicester City, after a switch from Norwich City.

He is in line to make his debut at Watford tomorrow, having signed a three-and-a-half-year deal - with the option of a further 12 months.

And the 25-year-old wideman said: “It’s a great move for me.

“The Premier League is where everybody wants to be and for me to get the opportunity, and the manager to give me the opportunity, to come and play in it again is fantastic.

“I will grab it with both hands and hopefully I can do my bit to help the lads.

“It’s been a fantastic start to the season and it looks like a club going in the right direction.

“I’m just buzzing that the manager has showed enough faith in me to want to bring me here and hopefully I can repay him.

“I’m ready to work hard and learn how things work here and hopefully I can fit in and do my bit. I’m ready to go.”