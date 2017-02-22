Win a signed pair of gloves from Clarets skipper Heaton

Clarets skipper Tom Heaton will be at MC Sports in Skipton on Tuesday for pictures and autographs from 2-30 p.m.

Precision GK are Heaton’s glove supplier, and the England keeper will be at 15-17 Sackville Street BD23 2PB to help promote the range of gloves.

To promote the event, Express Sport have a pair of signed gloves, to be presented by Heaton on the day.

Heaton wears Precision’s brand new “Premier Collection” featuring a rollfinger cut, providing the best ball contact, and ensuring the latex is always in contact with the ball, making it better for catching and throwing.

To enter, e-mail chris.boden@jpress.co.uk by 9 a.m. on Monday with your contact details and the answer to the following question: From which club did Heaton join Burnley?

Winners will be notified, and must be able to attend the event on Tuesday.