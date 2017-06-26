Young Clarets winger Ginnelly joins Lincoln City on season-long loan

Clarets winger Josh Ginnelly has rejoined League Two new-boys Lincoln City on a season-long loan.

The midfielder initially linked up with the Imps in January, following previous loan spells with Altrincham and Walsall.

Ginnelly went on to make 13 league appearances as Lincoln – conquerors of Burnley in last season’s FA Cup fifth round – went on to land the National League title and return to the Football League

Ginnelly joined the Clarets’ Development Squad from Shrewsbury Town in August, 2015, agreeing a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.