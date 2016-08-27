Free open day will honour Rio heroes

Burnley Leisure is celebrating Britain’s Olympic sporting success by hosting an open day at St Peter’s Leisure Centre on Saturday.

The free event forms part of the nationwide I Am Team GB campaign, which aims to get more people out and about and active in their communities.

From free swimming, health checks, netball and rounders sessions to the free use of squash courts and racquet sports, there will be lots to try at St Peter’s Leisure Centre with places being offered on a first-come-first-served basis.

The activities on offer will include personal training sessions, gym inductions and a 90-minute high intensity fitness class. Fantastic savings on memberships are also available on the day.

The fun day will also feature a kickboxing and sambo session delivered by the local Black Knights club.

Padiham Leisure Centre will be also joining in the fun with the pool inflatable for children between 2pm and 3pm.

Scott Bryce, operations manager at Burnley Leisure, said: “The Rio Olympics have gripped the nation and Team GB has done an amazing job, making us all proud.

“ We’re especially proud of our Girls Up and Active ambassador Sophie Hitchon for winning bronze in the hammer in Rio and representing the whole of the borough.

“We’re delighted to be joining leisure centres and sports clubs up and down the country in putting on a range of free activities to celebrate Team GB’s amazing successes.

“You can book on the day or just pop in to our leisure centres and decide what you want to do from all of the free activities on offer, including netball, fitness classes and swimming.

“It’s a great way to try something new and to be a part of I Am Team GB.”

I Am Team GB is organised by The National Lottery and ITV and supported by the British Olympic Association and Join In.

It aims to be Britain’s largest ever sporting event, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to take part.

To find out more about the event, go to the I Am Team GB website www.iamteamgb.com.

