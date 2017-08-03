Grant takes five fer as Nelson cement fifth spot

Have your say

Nelson’s first trip to Birch Hall to face Foster’s Lancashire League leaders Darwen on Sunday was abandoned.

The three points left Neil Thompson’s side fifth at the end of Phase One, with Darwen retaining top spot in their first season in the league.

Thompson won the toss and elected to field, and Lancashire’s Alex Davies top scored for the hosts with 91, putting on 156 for the fifth wicket with captain Mark Friend, who finished unbeaten on 55, as Darwen closed on 194-5.

Caleb Grant took 4-53 for Nelson, after removing boith openers Reece Willets (16) and Ammer Mirza (12).

Nelson had reached 6-0 in reply when torrential rain ensured no further play was possible.

Nelson host Accrington on Saturday as Phase Two gets underway.

Meanwhile, Colne ended Phase One next bottom after losing by eight wickets against third place Todmorden at Centre Vale.

Todmorden won the toss and put Colne in, bowling the visitors out for 148.

Captain Matt Walker top scored with 41, with Andy Hakin adding 32 and George Braithwaite 24, as Matt Collins took 4-52 for Todmorden.

Todmorden’s reply was cut to 20 overs by rain, and the target reduced to 81, and openers Simon Newbitt (23) and Ben Pearson (24) laid the groundwork before professional Kelly Smuts hit 28 not out to see them home in 12 overs.

Colne host Rishton on Saturday.