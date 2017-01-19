Happy Chappy pays tribute to his roots after Red Rose appointment

Earby’s Glen Chapple has paid a glowing tribute to his cricketing roots after being appointed the new head coach of Lancashire.

The Red Rose stalwart was this week installed as Ashley Giles’s succesor at Old Trafford after a short stint in the role as caretaker.

One of the county’s greatest ever bowlers, Chapple took nearly 1,000 first class wickets from 345 appearances.

A long-time captain of the club, the 42-year-old was a handy lower order batsman and regarded as one of the best players never to be capped at Test level by England.

Although he has enjoyed a marvellous career in the game, the former West Craven High School pupil admits he will forever be indebted to Earby Cricket Club – the place where he first took up the sport as a youngster.

“Earby is my home club and I spent many happy years there just enjoying playing the game,” Chapple revealed.

“I don’t get back to the club as much as I would like now, but I’ve got a lot of friends there and I’m sure they will all be supporting me in my new role. I have had a few messages of support off people from the club – a few things have been popping up on Twitter.”

Chapple, who will be assisted by former team-mate Mark Chilton, said he was proud to be handed the job: “Myself and Mark have been at the club a long time – it’s a fantastic opportunity for us both.” Read more at www.lep.co.uk/sport/cricket/lancashire-cricket/chappy-so-happy-to-be-red-rose-head-coach-1-8338445