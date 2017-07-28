Hargreaves’ heroics are in vain as Earby lose at Cherry

Have your say

Earby were beaten by 49 runs at Cherry Tree on Saturday in their Ribblesdale League encounter at Preston Old Road.

The hosts batted first and managed to close on 165 all out, having been in all sorts of problems early in their innings.

Earby had Cherry Tree at 26-3 and 70-6, but veteran Nas Iqbal’s 41 was important.

Jake Hargreaves took 5-45 and captain Matt Garner 3-35.

In reply, Earby were all out for 116, with opener Lee Parkinson (20), Garner (22) and Hargreaves (14) the only batsmen in double figures.