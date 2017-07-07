High-flying East Lancs ease to victory at Colne

Colne remain second bottom of the Foster’s Lancashire League as their home game with third-place East Lancashire went to to form book.

The Blackburn side won by eight wickets at the Horsfield, after bowling the hosts out for just 64 inside 32 overs.

Shahrukh Khan was the destroyer in chief as he claimed 6-20 , with Andrew Smith, batting at number eight, the only man in double figures, as he made 18.

Smith and Uzair Khalid (4) put on 20 for the ninth wicket, the best partnership of the innings.

Mark Bolton also took 2-40 for East Lancs.

Visiting professional Andries Gous hit 44 not out off 25 balls, including five fours and three sixes, to ease East Lancs home in reply, passing the target in 14 overs.

On Friday night, Colne beat Haslingden at home in the Twenty20 competition, as paid man Unmukt Chand hit 75 from 46 balls, with nine fours and four sixes , as the hosts made 167-6.

Martyn Windle hit 40 not out on his senior bow, and Adam Holt added 17.

Windle then took 4-28 as Haslingden were all out for 144.

Hamza Danyal also took 2-16 and Matt Clark 2-22 for Colne.

Colne are at Enfield in the league tomorrow.