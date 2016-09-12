In pictures: Steven Burke homecoming

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Crowds flocked to Colne on Saturday to welcome home double Olympic gold medalist Steven Burke.

The Colne Cyclone was given a hero's welcome, a victory parade and then installed as a Freeman of Colne in a special ceremony at the town hall.

After his success in Rio, the cycling champion continued the celebrations with his friends and family at the parade.

Burke toured the town in an open top car provided by Chorley Nissan. He was given a guard of honour by young members of Cycle Sport Pendle and Pendle Forest Cyclin Club.

Bus operator has repainted and renamed a double decker bus in Burke's honour and that also joined the parade as it worked its way through the packed streets of Colne.