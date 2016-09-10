Jenny qualifies for Search for a Star finals

Jenny Eyton-Jones, 25, from Barnoldswick, qualified for the Horse of the Year Show at the SEIB Insurance Broker’s Search for a Star 2016 qualifier at Vale View Equestrian Centre in Melton Mowbray.

Jenny rode her own Kerranen Brynn to second place the Working Hunter class, as well as second place in the Riding Club Show Horse class, leaving her to decide which class to enter at the finals. She will contest the Riding Club class at HOYS with Brynn.

Jenny bought the seven-year-old Thoroughbred x Welsh Section D when he was just three-and-a-half years old, and broke him in herself.

“He was brilliant, and we did everything either in our paddock at home or out on hacks,” explained Jenny, who kept him at home until six months ago when they moved to a DIY livery yard with more facilities. “He learned everything out hacking, doing leg-yield down the lane and schooling in the paddock, but we moved to a yard so that I could do more with him, and also in the hope of cadging lifts to competitions.”

Jenny has always loved doing a mixture of competitions and has previously done Pony Club activities, hunter trials and any shows she could get to.

“He has only been out a handful of times but he is so honest, he tries his hardest,” she explains. Jenny, who works full time as a nurse.

Jenny will compete at the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star Championship finals at the Horse of The Year Show, from October 5-9th at the Birmingham NEC.