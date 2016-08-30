Long off the mark for Fleetwood Town

Clarets striker Chris Long scored the first goal of his season-long loan with Fleetwood Town as they won 2-0 at Southend United on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, signed from Everton last summer, was on target on his third appearance for the Cod Army

Boss Uwe Rosler said: “We should have killed the game off earlier to give me a little bit of rest with my heart.

“I think in this league, even at 2-0, anything can happen but I was delighted at how we stood up to the challenges and how organised we were.

“It was a game we deserved to win.”

Centre back Alex Whitmore played the 90 minutes for loan club Morecambe as they maintained their excellent start to the League 2 season with a 3-2 win over Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium, alongside former Claret Luke Conlan.

Josh Ginnelly, yet to make his Football League bow, was again an unused substitute as Walsall drew 3-3 at home to Bury in League 1.

The young wideman made his Saddlers debut in the first round of the EFL Cup earlier this month against Yeovil.

Dan Agyei was again in the starting line up for Coventry City in their 1-1 draw at home to Northampton Town in League 1.

And Luke Hendrie and George Green both featured for Kilmarnock in their 1-1 draw at home to Rangers on Friday.

Hendrie started the game at Rugby Park, with former Claret Joey Barton in opposition, while Green was a late substitute in their SPL fixture.