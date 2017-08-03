Mixed fortunes for Earby

Have your say

Earby had a mixed weekend as they lost to Section B leaders Padiham on Saturday, before a win at Euxton on Sunday.

Earby claimed victory at Balshaw Park in a rain-affected game.

Matt Nutter made an 82-ball 80 as Earby made 157-9.

Euxton’s Ravi Dhar took 4-30 and Chris Pearson 3-11.

Euxton were 60-2 in reply, with Johnny Riekert 26 not out. Jake Hargreaves took 2-32.

On Sunday, Kevin Hitchon inspired Padiham to a 78-run victory over Earby at the Applegarth.

He hit six fours and a six in making 66 from 73 deliveries as the visitors were bowled out for 194.

Nathan Whitehead also performed made 36 and Jimmy Gray (21).

Hargreaves took 4-66, Ryan Levy 3-59 and Jason Lockley 3-20.

Earby were all out for 116 in reply, with 33 from Nathan Hodge, as Toby Burrows took 4-28, Brady Barends 3-37 and Hitchon 2-18 off six overs.

Earby will look to avenge that defeat on Saturday when they travel to the Arbories to face Padiham.