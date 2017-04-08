Alexandra add knockout trophy to league title

Alexandra Snooker Club A are Pendle Pool League Team Knockout champions.

The Holme Street outfit added the trophy to their Premier Division title to achieve a notable double.

They shared the first two frames with Colne Legion A, then took the lead as Andy Cairns was the beneficiary of an uncharacteristic error by Steve Martin.

Legion responded as captain Nick Peacock overcame Dave Waite, and went ahead as Dean Emmott beat Dave Drinkwater, but Alex were not to be denied as experienced campaigner Keith Ormerod Junior levelled with a worthy win over Tony Arnott.

And their victory was completed as John “Ginger” Lancley beat Bob Redman.