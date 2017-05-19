All Blacks reign on end of season tour in Spain

Colne and Nelson Rugby Club enjoyed an end of season tour to the popular coastal resort of Nerja in Spain, where they beat the hosts in a friendly game.

Nerja is some 50km east of Malaga on Spain’s Costa-Del- Sol, but their home pitch was being reseeded so the match was played 50km away in Motril.

In the midday heat, the first try of the game came from a well-worked backs move, ending in Kyle Hargreaves racing over, converted by Matty Tindall.

From the restart, Luke Edwards powered his way over several Nerja players and fed Lance Jones, who flopped over for a second converted try.

Nerja pulled a score back, but Colne moved up a gear and Adrian Morris dived over, with a missed conversion the last act of the first half.

In the second half, a mistake from the Nerja wing forward in the ruck resulted in a scrum to Colne, and a push over try dotted down by Luke Edwards.

Nerja’s winger then showed a clean pair of heels to Colne’s defenders and raced away to score to make it 31-24.

From a line out, Hartley went in for his second try, before a mistake allowed Hargreaves to race into the corner for his second try, which was unconverted, for a final score of 43-24.