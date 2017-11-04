Barritt helps create history at Wales Rally

Barrowford’s Daniel Barritt helped Elfyn Evans create history at the Dayinsure Wales Rally GB at the weekend, as they claimed their maiden victory on home soil.

Evans also became the only Welsh driver to win a round of the World Rally Championship.

Evans and navigator Barritt – a Burnley season ticket holder – finished 37.3 seconds ahead of Thierry Neuville and Nicolas Gilsoul, after a gruelling drive lasting almost three hours, to become the first all-British crew to win the event since 2000.

French driver Seb Ogier was third, over 45 seconds behind Evans, but claimed the overall championship.

The performances of Ogier and Evans, and Estonian driver Ott Tanak, helped Cumbrian independent British racing team M-Sport secure the WRC Manufacturer’s title.

Evans said: “It’s been a good rally.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has stood by me for all these years - to get to this point has taken a lot.

“This result only makes us even hungrier for more.”

Wales Rally GB is the penultimate round of 13 in the World Rally Championship, with the final round this month in New South Wales, Australia.

Rob Jones, chief executive of the Motor Sports Association, said: “Dayinsure Wales Rally GB 2017 will be remembered as one of the greatest weekends in the modern era of UK rallying.

“As products of the MSA Academy, we’re absolutely delighted for Elfyn and Dan.

“We never had any doubt that they would reach the pinnacle of the sport, and we know just how hard they’ve both worked to get there.

“They’re an inspiration to the next generation of British rally talent.”