Burke excited by growth and development of CSP

Twice Olympic gold medalist Steven Burke MBE was back home recently to accept a cheque for Cycle Sport Pendle.

Burke, who helped Team GB win the Team Pursuit at London 2012 and in Rio last year, visited the CSP track, named the Steven Burke Hub in his honour, to receive a £900 share of £2,224 with Cancer Research UK and Keighley RUFC, following an evening of comedy hosted by High Adventure the Cowling Outdoor Education specialists.

Laughing out loud was the order of the day, with the packed audience treated to excellent comic turns from local comedians Dan Nightingale MC, Brennan Reece, Katie Mulgrew and Rib Rouse.

Tim Ferguson, of High Adventure, said: “It is very much part of the High Adventure ethos to support local causes – having fun in the process is great.

“An incredible £2244 was raised on the evening and we were delighted to be able to share it between three very worthy causes.”

Burke was delighted with the financial boost for Cycle Sport Pendle, and showed his excitement at the continued growth and development of the local club: “Encouraging young children in this ever-growing sport is so important.

“It is great to see the club developing young riders and I am particularly impressed with the Rider Development Programme which focusses on riders with passion and ability.

“Who knows, the next Olympic medallist could have been nurtured right here.”

High Adventure will be hosting another Comedy Evening on October 8th this year in aid of more local worthy causes.

More information is available on their website www.highadventureoec.co.uk