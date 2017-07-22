Burwain is the ideal setting for Laser racing

Burwain Lake hosted the RC Laser Northern Series and TT.

This idyllic lake, is nestled in a picturesque valley, a couple of miles from the centre of Colne, and produced probably the best conditions you could wish for in Laser racing – not too hot, with plenty of wind, and dry.

With visitors from all around the UK, a great day was had.

Most were using this as their warm-up event for the week’s Nationals at the West Lancashire Sailing Club in Southport.

A total of 14 races were held, and Dave Fowler of Kingsmill came out on top with 16 points, with Tim Long of Abersoch second with 23.

John Sharman of Burwain was third with 35.