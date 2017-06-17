Clayton’s Collinge wins Weets Fell Race

Danny Collinge of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers won the Weets Fell Race on Saturday.

Collinge finished in 39:24, ahead of Barlick Fell Runners’ Dan Mills in second.

Danny Collinge leading on the descent from the Weets trig point Photo: Peter Naylor

Fellow Barlicker John Whiteside was third, first M40 in 40:53, with Blackburn Harriers’ Shaun Livesey fourth (41:24).

Also in the top 10 were Barlick Fell Runners’ David Poole (sixth, 41:44), and Stephen Shorrock (10th, 43:49).

First woman home was Louisa Powell-Smith of Ribble Valley Harriers in 44:28, claiming 11th place overall, with Lorraine Slater of Barlick Fell Runners second (30th, 48:37).

The race was first held in 1971, as part of the Barnoldswick gala weekend, starting at Rolls-Royce and going through the centre of town before makings its way to the 1,302 ft summit of Weets.

The cost of closing off roads through the centre of Barnoldswick meant the race was eventually abandoned, but it was resurrected by Kevin Rogan.

The new course, which is half a mile shorter, but is more challenging, with more off road running and more climbing.