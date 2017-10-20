Clean sweep of results for fantastic Pendle Forest

Pendle Forest maintained their impressive start to life in the North Hockey Women’s League First Division as they preserved their 100% record at Bowden.

Freya Bythell threatened for the visitors, with Kayleigh Vickers breaking following two unconverted penalty corners for the hosts, but she was denied by a great save.

Forest then won a succession of corners and managed to convert when Lisa Crewe slipped the ball right to Dani Hornby whose shot was deflected in by Forest’s defender Sam Parker, who was perfectly positioned at the far post.

Within minutes, Bowden replied with a penalty corner of their own. Laura Kendall in the Forest goal saved the initial shot but the home side followed up with a reverse stick shot from an acute angle.

After the break, Forest began to dominate and finally Forest managed to convert one of the many penalty corners when a deceptive strike by Crewe found the backboard and gave Forest a well-deserved 2-1 win.

Next week the first team play Newcastle University at Marsden Heights Community College at 11-30 a.m.

Cath Hutchinson proved to be double trouble against Windermere for Pendle Forest’s second string.

Her brace paved the way for victory in an enthralling seven-goal encounter with Judith Hind completing the scoring.

First of all, Hutchinson provided the assist for Cathy Kilgallon’s opener and then she came to the rescue with a superbly placed shot in to the bottom left corner to level matters after Windermere had led through two tap ins.

Forest scored two quickfire goals from the push back in the second half. Hutchinson pushed the ball past the keeper to make it 3-2 after robbing possession before Hind forced the fourth after driving down the backline.

Windermere pulled one back to put the pressure on but Forest held firm to seal the win. The second team play away at Preston tomorrow.

Elsewhere, the thirds are off the mark after edging a tight affair against Leyland and Chorley.

Pendle got their break via Fran Ratcliffe who couldn’t be matched for speed as she drove into the D and struck well giving to leave the keeper with no chance.

Leyland equalised against the run of play but Forest continued to push for a winner. And it was third time lucky when Emma Ziegloser fired back to Diane McInnes who drifted in and slapped the ball home to secure victory.