Colne ASC celebrate a successful year in the pool

Two members of Colne ASC took part in the Preston Swimming Club Christmas Countdown Meet at Darwen Pool.

Saskia Daly (12) finished 16th in the 50m Butterfly, 18th in the 100m Freestyle and 8th in the 50m Freestyle.

Mia Dodman (12) finished 12th in the 50m Butterfly, 16th in the 100m Freestyle and 15th in the 50m Freestyle.

Earlier this month, Colne held their annual presentation at Nelson Cricket Club.

The Bramhill Memorial Trophy, for the person showing courage, went to Emily Massey, who despite suffering from hearing and sight loss, went on to represent the club in external competitions.

The winner of the John Dobbin Memorial Trophy, for a swimmer in the small pool, went to Lewis Thompson.

Then it was the trophies from the Championship Galas in November. Jacob Taylforth won nine events and Rachel Leigh six, taking almost a second off the record for the Girls’ SC Taylor Shield 11 years and over 100m Breaststroke.

Kian Noon won five trophies, Georgia Taylforth and Eleanor Fuggle four each, Charlotte Leigh and Max Harper three apiece, Saskia Daly and Elliot Barker two, and Kyran Denton, Mia Dowling, Olivia Taylor, Amelia Redfearn, Daniel Fuggle, Emily Fenwick and Eleanor Holgate once each.

The winners of the Betty Petty Style Trophy were Olivia Taylor and Jack Nevison.

The Spot-On Competition was won by Mia Dodman, who got within 0.07 of her time.

Winners from the recent Christmas Sprint Gala were Nicole Bennett, Amelia Redfearn, Eleanor Holgate, Isabelle Taylor, Georgia Taylforth, Saskia Daly, Eleanor Fuggle, Nicole Baxter, Jolene Dowling, Kyran Denton, Oliver Jackson, Jack Duckett, Kian Noon, Jack Nevison, Daniel Fuggle, Jacob Taylforth, Philip Croxall, James Barker and Steve Jackson.

The The Two Alberts Trophy went to Andrew Higginbottom for his services to the club.