Colne ASC girls compete well in Germany

Colne ASC sent a team of eight girls, along with three chaperones, to Germany.

Representing Pendle’s Twinning Association, the Colne girls took on their counterparts from Marl and Creil, to compete in the Marl Team Cup, which was organised by the City Sports Association in Marl.

The teams competing along with Colne were l’équipe de natation de la ville de Creil (Creil Swim Team, France) and the German teams of Bitterfelder Schwimmverein 1990 I and II, SC Coesfeld, Schwimmverein Haltern, and SG SSF Marl-Hüls I and II.

Caitlin Harper (12) finished 19th in 50m Butterfly, 9th in 100m Individual Medley, 11th in 50m Breaststroke, 10th in 50m Backstroke and 17th in 200m Freestyle.

Grace Barker (13) finished 16th in 50m Freestyle, 13th in 50m Breaststroke, 12th in 50m Backstroke and 18th in 200m Freestyle.

Saskia Daly (13) finished 8th in 50m Freestyle, 8th in 50m Breaststroke, 6th in 100m Freestyle and 8th in 200m Freestyle.

Mia Dodman (13) finished 16th in 50m Butterfly, 7th in 100m Individual Medley, 8th in 100m Freestylea and 7th in 200m Freestyle.

Charlotte Leigh (13) finished 6th in 50m Butterfly, 2nd in 200m Breaststroke, 6th in 100m Butterfly, 3rd in 50m Breaststroke, 2nd in 200m Individual Medley and 2nd in 100m Breaststroke.

Eleanor Fuggle (15) finished 13th in 50m Butterfly, 3rd in 100m Individual Medley, 7th in 50m Freestyle, 5th in 50m Breaststroke, 3rd in 100m Freestyle and 5th in 200m Freestyle.

Rachel Leigh (15) finished 6th in 100m Backstroke, 12th in 50m Freestyle, 5th in 200m Backstroke, 11th in 100m Freestyle, 4th in 100m Breaststroke and 9th in 200m Freestyle.

Eleanor Root (16) finished 9th in 50m Butterfly, 5th in 200m Breaststroke, 5th in 100m Individual Medley, 4th in 50m Breaststroke, 8th in 50m Backstroke and 6th in 100m Breaststroke.

Colne finished sixth overall, with the cup won by Bitterfelder Schwimmverein 1990 e.V. I.

There were further activities arranged for the girls over the next two days, before their flight back home.

The girls really enjoyed their time in Germany and made some friends, especially with the Creil team.

Earlier this month, Colne ASC were hosts to Great Harwood Otters in their penultimate fixture in this season’s Friendly League.

Colne won an enthralling contest 57-54.

Throughout the course of the evening, the Colne swimmers managed 33 new personal bests between them, with 18 amongst the boys and 15 for the girls.

Colne’s next fixture is their final fixture, and it is against Accrington at the Pendle Leisure Centre on Monday, 23rd October, starting at 7:30pm

During the month on September, Colne ASC had two away fixtures in the North East Lancs Friendly League. On Monday, 11th the young Colne swimmers travelled to the Darwen Leisure Centre to take on Darwen.

Right from the outset the Colne swimmers showed their intent by winning their races, in the end they beat the hosts by 63 points to 46.

Then on Wednesday, 27th they travelled to Padiham Pool for their final away fixture of the season, in which, they were up against Burnley Bobcats.

In what proved to be a very close contest as both teams traded wins, it was hosts Burnley who prevailed by edging out Colne by 53 points to 57.

Over the two galas in September, the Colne swimmers recorded 27 personal bests between them, with 17 amongst the boys and 10 for the girls. The swimmers who had new personal bests were, Hugh Entwistle with 4 new personal bests, Max Harper with 3, then with 2 were Eleanor Holgate, Caitlin Harper, Jack Middleton and James Barker. On a single new personal best were Thomas Holgate, Rhys Hunt, Daniel Fuggle, Oliver Jackson, Jacob Taylforth, Ruairi Sweeney, Olivia Taylor, Mia Dowling, Nicole Baxter, Georgia Taylforth, Isabel Redfearn and Grace Barker.

Colne’s next fixture is at home to Great Harwood Otters on Monday, 9th October, with the final fixture also at Pendle Leisure Centre against Accrington on Monday, 23rd October. Warm-up for both fixtures is at 7:30pm.

On Saturday, 23rd September, two girls from Colne ASC travelled to the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield to compete in the Rotherham Metro September A/B Graded Meet.

Saskia Daly swimming in the 12 years age group finished 6th in the 50m and 100m Freestyle events, was 10th in the 50m Breaststroke and 13th in the 50m Butterfly.

Mia Dodman swimming in the 13 years age group finished 13th in the 200m Freestyle, 15th in the 50m Freestyle and 50m Backstroke, and was 17th in both 50m butterfly and 100m Individual Medley events.