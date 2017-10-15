Colne battle to a hard-fought win

Colne ground out a hard-fought win over Trafford Metrovick last weekend.

The hosts should have been two tries to the good in the first five minutes but some poor handling saw the points go begging.

In the 10th minute, a strong run by Jordan Cardwell saw him pass the ball out to Joe Marsden who powered over the line to dot the ball down. The kick was not converted.

In the 18th minute a penalty was converted by Trafford and again in the 24th minute while further indiscipline saw them put another penalty through the sticks.

This seemed to spur them on and they had the better of the play for the next 15 minutes which led to the visitors running the ball over the line just before half time, which gave Trafford a half-time lead.

Just 10 minutes in, skipper Luke Edwards got the ball on the opposition 22 and then bulldozed his way past the Trafford defence to drop over the try line. The kick was converted by Dean Edwards leaving the score 12 to 11 in Colne’s favour.

There was then a period of play which saw Colne hold their own with some strong defensive work which was only let down by some poor handling and yet more disciplinary issues resulted in the hosts conceding possession.

Colne increased their lead in the 73rd minute when some good work in the scrum saw Colne steal Trafford’s put-in and Conner Kinnane was able to barrel his way over the line.

Once again the kick was converted by Dean Edwards leaving the score 19-11 to Colne.

The 78th minute saw some more strong work by the forwards push Trafford back towards their own try line and allowed Adam Padgett to power his way through three defenders and put the ball down over the line. The extras were again converted leaving the score 26 points to 16.

It was a very hard fought win with some mistakes but the teamwork and the bond that Colne’s group of players are showing this season was on show, particularly in the second half .

The team is in a great position for the next game, a cup tie at home on Saturday against Manchester’s second string.