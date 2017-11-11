Colne GC ladies celebrate season

Ladies at Colne Golf Club completed the 2017 season with a Presentation Dinner.

A highlight was the presentation of the Clarice Carlisle Trophy for best nett scores, won by Lady Vice Captain Cheryl Barnes, who won the Nett Order of Merit and EWGA Medal and Win Farnworth Brooch, and will now represent Colne next year in the England Golf Silver Medal final.

Beverley Wellock won the Knockout Trophy, with Eva Pinder runner-up, the Scratch Trophy, Ex Lady Captains’ Trophy, September Brooch, Gross Order of Merit, and with partner Anne Black, won the Daily Mail Foursomes Knockout for the second year running.

Other major prize winners were Tina Fishwick (Millennium Trophy), Marie Lonsdale (Charity Shield), Janet Ferguson, Dora Riddiough and Irene Lonsdale (President’s Prize), Anne Black and Margaret Birtwistle (Lady Captain’s), Eva Pinder (Salver) and Lady Captain Ann Waddington (Rabbits Knockout).