Colne gets ready to rumble!

Colne Muni Theatre will play host to a spectacular attraction for any wrestling aficionados as one of Europe's premier shows comes to the town in late January.

Established in 2009, Megaslam are bringing their all-new ‘The Show with the WOW Factor’ to Colne - just one of the stops on a planned 2017 UK tour featuring over 300 shows.

The event will feature Megaslam Ladies Champion, Lizzy Styles.

Megaslam owner, Brad Taylor threw his hat into the promotional ring in 2009 with a small show in Rotherham, with the company going on to present more than a thousand shows across the British Isles, often featuring some of the most recognisable names in World Wrestling.

Taylor (25), a former competitor himself before stopping in-ring competition in 2014 to focus on promoting, said: "We have slowly built up our fanbase and now are one of the leading touring companies in the United Kingdom and Europe. Very few promoters run more shows than Megaslam Wrestling."

Wrestling in the United Kingdom was took off the air in 1985 but the sport did not stop gripping the heart’s of families around the United Kingdom and Megaslam in particular present over 250 live events per year in countless theatres, leisure centres, and holiday parks.

Megaslam Wrestling promise two hours of family entertainment with a wide range of stars and matches involving the likes of Megaslam British Champion, ‘Pound-4-Pound Best' CJ Banks from Southport, ‘Mexican Sensation’ El Ligero - who has competed in rings around the globe for 15 years - Blackpool’s Ricky J Mckenzie - who is tipped for the top by WWE’s William Regal - and Merseyside star, Dancing Danny.

Featuring some of the continent's most exciting wrestlers, the show is set to wow audiences.

The prestigious bill also features Megaslam Ladies Champion, Lizzy Styles, who will be stepping into the ring with Ruby Summers, with matches on the night including a Megaslam British Championship match as well as three other supporting contests, as well as a gripping Royal Rumble to end the night.

"Our show features everything you need to have a fantastic evening out as a family," said Brad. "We're excited to bring the show back to Colne: it's a great setting for our events and one of our favourite venues in the country. We're looking forward to the show."

Megaslam Wrestling comes to Colne Muni on 27th January with limited tickets available to purchase from the box office or online at the Muni website. Doors open at 7pm.