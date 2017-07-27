Colne Grand Prix is a storming success

Terrible weather throughout the day threatened to out a dampener on the Colne Grand Prix on Wednesday night.

But by the time the first race started the rain had relented and everything went ahead as planned.

Racers set off at the start of the 2017 Colne Grand Prix. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

And it turned out to night of exciting cycle races in front of a large and enthusiastic crowd.

The winner of cottages.com Colne Grand Prix was Brenton Jones who finished ahead of Matt Gibson who was the the overall winner of the seven race HSBC Elite Men’s Series, of which Colne was the culmination. The winner of the Team Race was JLT Condor.

Earlier the fun started with a chopper race which was followed by other races in the build up to the main event. Charlie Paige won the Under 16s race with, Joseph Pidcock in second place ahead of Isaac Peatfield.

Organisers Colne Town Council were thrilled with the event and expressed thanks to sponsors, cottages.com and Fort Vale Engineering, sponsors of the Sprint for Success Race, without whom it simply wouldn’t be possible for them to stage this fabulous event in Colne.

Colne's streets were turned into a race track for the night. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Brenton Jones (centre) won the Colne Grand Prix. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard