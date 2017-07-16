Colne swimmer Tony shows age is just a number

Two swimmers from Colne ASC took to the British Masters and Senior Age Group Championships like ducks to water after claiming 10 podium finishes between them.

Tony Catterall, who competed in the 70 to 74 years age group in Aberdeen, won four races (1500m Freestyle, 400m Freestyle, 200m backstroke and 800m Freestyle) while adding a runner-up spot (200m Freestyle) and a third place finish (200m Medley).

Philip Croxall, competing in the 45 to 49 years age group, secured four third places (200m Freestyle, 200m Medley, 400m Freestyle and 800m Freestyle) and added a fourth (400m breaststroke) and fifth spot (100m breaststroke)to his resume.