Dramatic finale at Ghyll in President’s Day event

There was a dramatic end to Bob Presland’s President’s Day at Ghyll Golf Club.

Ninety five members, including eight juniors, took part, with those completing their rounds in the morning and early afternoon having the best conditions.

For most of the day, in a full handicap stableford competition, Carl Nevison was leading with 41 points on a card play-off with David Sedman.

However, Brandon Cocker, playing in the last three ball of the day, and in atrocious conditions, carded 42 points, with birdies on the last two holes, to take the first prize.

The results was as follows: 1, Brandon Cocker 42 points; 2, Carl Nevison 41 points (back 9 card play-off); 3, David Sedman 41 points; 4, David Cockell 40 points (back 9 card play-off); 5, Johnny McGeashie 40 points.

Front 9 – Ken Inman - 20 points.

Back 9 – Steve Mortimer - 21 points.

Mid 6 – Anthony Foulger - 15 points.

Senior Prize – Derek Hartley - 38 points.

Nearest the pin at the Greenberfield Hole – Trevor Towers.

President’s Junior Prize – Spencer Datkiewicz.