Emma wins the Bangor half marathon

Barlick Fell Runner Emma Bailey wasn’t satisfied with just completing her couch to 5km programme.

The mother-of-one went all out instead, becoming a competitive road runner.

And she recently won the Bangor half marathon.

Emma, who has a teenage daughter, started taking part in special sessions for novice lady athletes at her local running club in 2013.

And she has seemingly gone from strength to strength since.

Three years ago Emma competed in all of the races in the Pendle and Burnley Grand Prix Series.

In her latest outing, Emma raced along the coastline and into the magnificent Penrhyn Castle Estate, then back to and along the Garth Pier over the Menai Straits, taking in views of Anglesey, Snowdonia and the surrounding North Wales coastline, then back to the finish in the city centre.

As the finish was approaching, she found herself in second place behind Lucy Wiliamson of Ilkley Harriers.

Showing grit and determination, Emma put on a sprint, and with a real grandstand finish, she went past the younger woman, who was half her age, to take first place in a time of 1:33:35, finishing 15th overall.