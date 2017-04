Feathers and Shorthomers A were the protagonists in this year’s Pendle Pool League Memorial Trophy Final, played at Alexandra Snooker Club in Nelson.

In a tense affair, the first four frames were shared.

Frame five saw Shorthomers edge ahead, but Feathers pulled level again in frame six, leaving all to be decided on the final frame.

And, eventually, it was the Brierfield outfit Feathers who prevailed with a deserved 4-3 victory.