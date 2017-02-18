Fisher-More are champs

The Fisher-More Under 16 girls’ basketball team have been crowned county champions for the second year in a row.

Originally put in a group with St Wilfrid’s, Park, Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar and Darwen Vale, Fisher More played their toughest game first against St Wilfrid’s and won 18-12.

This was followed by four other victories, to ensure that they topped the group.

Their Lancashire semi-final was against Southlands of Chorley, who were runners-up in their group.

And in the other last four tie, St Wilfrid’s played Clitheroe Grammar School.

Fisher-More were victorious in their semi-final, winning 30-8.

This put them through to a final against close rivals St Wilfrid’s.

Fisher-More got off to a blistering start in the first quarter, which St Wilfrid’s were never able to recover from.

And the girls went on to win 19-13 to clinch the title of county champions.

Freya Bythell was also named as most valuable player of the tournament.

They now progress to the first round of the English Schools’ competition.