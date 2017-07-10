Fomer English champion Shayne Singleton's boxing classes will pack a punch

Former English champion Shayne Singleton is relishing the opportunity to pass on his knowledge of boxing.

The 27-year-old WBC International Silver champion is closing in on two decades in the sport and has made the decision to start his own classes and teach others the art.

Shayne Singleton with his trainer Karl Ince. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Singleton, who has had 26 fights as a professional, winning 23 of those contests, will run his first session at Fitness Evolution, based at Burnley College, on Tuesday.

Youngsters, aged from five to 15, will benefit from his expert tutelage from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. while anybody aged 16 above are invited to attend a class from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. with sessions priced at £5.

The welterweight British title challenger, who has been educated by Sandygate ABC coach Bob Rosbotham and current coach Karl Ince, said: "I'm really looking forward to it. It's something that I've always wanted to do because when I have trained people myself I've really enjoyed it.

"I'm going to bring my knowledge of boxing to it. It'll be about the basics of boxing - the defence, your footwork, your guard and the shots and how to throw them. I'll have to work on different levels with different people.

"There'll be a lot of fitness. I'll be getting them to do different sorts of drills, pad work with me, bag work, running, sprints, just mixing it all up really."

He added: "We'll do the basics of boxing: the left hand, the jab, are you a southpaw or orthodox, just work on them and build them up from scratch.

"It will be great because I've picked up a lot of knowledge over 18 years and I'm happy to pass it on. I can't wait to pass my information on.

"I've picked up a lot. I picked up a lot from Bob Rosbotham as an amateur and turning over to a pro with Karl Ince I've picked up a hell of a lot and I'm still picking things up to this day. I'm still learn new things and I'm able to give them out."

Singleton, who is training towards his Level Two coaching badge, has been training with strength and fitness coach Ash Alderson for nearly two years now and admitted that he enjoyed their recent role reversal as he put the personal trainer through his paces.

"I'm so in to it," said Singleton. "When I get time out from boxing I'm still in the gym, I'm still training, I'm still thinking about things.

"Ash Alderson has been training me for nearly 12 months now and it's the first time we've done a boxing session together.

"I took him on the pads, the bag, we did a bit of moving around and sparring with him and he ended up flat on his back through tiredness.

"It was great to put Ash through what I go through. It was my turn to put Ash through it and he really felt it."