Forest claim Bolton friendly win

Pendle Forest Hockey Club earned a 6-3 friendly win against Bolton as they prepare for the new season.

Forest opened the scoring when a ball from the halfway line from Lisa Crewe found Freya Bythell on the top of the D, who drew the keeper and squared for Karen Wignall to put it away.

Shortly after, a penalty corner shot by Crewe saw Cathy Killgallon deflect the ball past the keeper at close range.

Bolton pulled a goal back, but Forest replied when Crewe drew the keeper to the back line and slipped it to Thea Cormack to finish into the open net.

After the break the constant movement from the forwards allowed Freya Bythell to tear down the right and cross for Crewe to score through the keeper’s legs.

Wignall then intercepted a hit out from Bolton, drove into the D, beating a defender, and slotting the ball home to make it 5-1.

Forest dealt well with the Bolton attacks, but when a hit out was intercepted, it allowed a scuffle for the ball in front of goal, seeing Bolton pull one back.

Not long after, a Bolton penalty corner also found the back of the net with a well-timed deflection.

The final goal came when Cormack stepped up to take a penalty flick and swept it past the keeper. after a defender’s body had stopped the original shot on the line.

Forest have another friendly this weekend at home to Wilmslow.